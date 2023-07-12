Tata Group Set To Become India's 1st Local iPhone Manufacturer: Report

Tata Group is reportedly set to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory in August. The Wistron facility in Karnataka, worth over $600 million, will be taken over by Tata and become the first local company to assemble iPhones. The factory currently employs over 10,000 workers who assemble the iPhone 14 model. According to a report from Bloomberg, Wistron has committed to shipping iPhones worth at least $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 14,800 crores) from the factory in the fiscal year through March 2024 to win state-backed financial incentives. It also planned to triple the plant’s workforce by next year. Tata is set...