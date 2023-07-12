China's state planner praises Tencent, Alibaba as attitude towards tech shifts

[1/2] The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Wednesday praised Tencent (0700.HK) and Alibaba (9988.HK) in a statement detailing a study it had done on platform firms, in the latest sign authorities are warming up to the technology sector after a nearly three-year crackdown. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said platform companies had become key contributors to areas of tech innovation China was prioritising, such as semiconductors and autonomous driving. It highlighted a number of examples, such...