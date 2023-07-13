The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Invented holidays: A celebratory cash grab

July 13, 2023
Source: qz.com qz.com
News Snapshot:
What day is it again? Welcome to another day on planet Earth as an adult with a credit card. We have a selection of merchandise for your perusal, and a selection of special days on which we sweeten the deal: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday—you take your pick, make a payment, and we’ll take care of the rest. In the new economy, every day is a Day, be it pi, pie, pancakes, pickles, or talking like a pirate. There’s a movement of some kind to designate a day for celebrating just about everything under (and also...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter