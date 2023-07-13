North Korea’s nuclear blackmail, an ongoing threat, is worsening

It has mostly fallen off our foreign policy radar, overshadowed by Ukraine and Taiwan concerns. But North Korea’s launch of yet another ICBM missile is a stark reminder: The ominous peril of a nuclear North Korea continues to grow. In fact, the next crisis may be just around the corner. With pilfered cryptocurrency, Kim Jong Un’s dynastic regime is racing to build a full spectrum missile and nuclear force with ICBMs, submarine-launched and tactical nukes. After a record launching of over 95 missiles in 2022, and punctuating 2023 by testing a new solid fuel long-range ICBM, the Hwasong-15, which can...