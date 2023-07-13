Huawei might soon sell 5G smartphones again, overcoming US sanctions

Back in May 2019, Huawei was banned from the US, being put on a list that prohibits American companies from selling products or services to Huawei without a license. These restrictions have made things very hard for the company, and for the last three years, it's been in crisis mode, trying to stop a downturn in profits as well as get past the sanctions. As it turns out, Huawei may have found a way to raise profits despite sanctions. As originally reported by Reuters, Huawei has partnered with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC) to produce 5G chips in China. The...