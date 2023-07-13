The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Huawei might soon sell 5G smartphones again, overcoming US sanctions

July 13, 2023
Source: androidpolice.com androidpolice.com
News Snapshot:
Back in May 2019, Huawei was banned from the US, being put on a list that prohibits American companies from selling products or services to Huawei without a license. These restrictions have made things very hard for the company, and for the last three years, it's been in crisis mode, trying to stop a downturn in profits as well as get past the sanctions. As it turns out, Huawei may have found a way to raise profits despite sanctions. As originally reported by Reuters, Huawei has partnered with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC) to produce 5G chips in China. The...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter