People 'upset' after finding out what crispy seaweed from takeaways is really made of

People are surprised after finding out what crispy seaweed is actually made of. The tasty side dish is a popular choice in a Chinese takeaway orders. A TikTok user named Angelica has wowed her followers as she showed how the savoury snack is prepared. In the clip, she admitted she was confused as the side dish isn't seaweed at all and is actually often cabbage or another type of leafy green vegetable - as Mirror Online reports. This inspired the TikTok chef to try and make the meal for herself in a video that has since been liked more than...