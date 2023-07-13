Republicans grill FBI Director Wray over collusion with social media

House Judiciary Committee Republicans took aim Wednesday at FBI Director Christopher Wray after a federal judge ruled that the bureau colluded with social media companies to throttle free speech that “was conservative in nature.” Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) kicked off a tense hearing by citing a Louisiana federal judge’s decision last week that revealed government agencies reached out to Big Tech to help suppress posts about COVID-19 vaccines, masking measures, lockdowns and the authenticity of first son Hunter Biden’s laptop, among other issues. Jordan, who quoted at length from the ruling in his opening statement, noted that the FBI had...