Army, Air Force to take turns at helming 2 of India's proposed theatre commands, Navy to head third

July 13, 2023
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
New Delhi: India is working on setting up two integrated theatre commands to take on Pakistan and China with the first to come up opposite western borders as well as a maritime theatre command, ThePrint has learnt. Jaipur, home to the Army’s South Western Command (SWC), will be the headquarters for the theatre command that will look after Pakistan. The other theatre command to take care of the borders with China will come up in Lucknow, which currently is the headquarters of the Central Command. Incidentally, both the South West and the Central commands had carried out a detailed study...
