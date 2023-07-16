'Eager' to work with China on debt, other global challenges, states US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the US was “eager” to collaborate with China on areas of common interest, such as debt restructuring for poorer nations, and that multilateral development banks needed reforms before capital increases could be considered. Yellen said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in India that her visit to Beijing last week helped put the US-China relationship on “surer footing” and that the world’s two largest economies owed the rest of the world an obligation to “cooperate on areas of mutual concern.”...