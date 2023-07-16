US and China aim to renew cooperation to combat climate change as tensions simmer

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate change, will join bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing from July 16-19 that will focus on issues including reducing methane emissions, limiting coal use, curbing deforestation and helping poor countries address climate change. The talks follow two other high-level U.S. visits to China this year, as the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters work to stabilize a relationship strained by trade disputes, military tensions and accusations of spying. Washington: The United States and China will look to revive efforts to combat global warming this week, in bilateral meetings that...