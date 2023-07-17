The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

WRAPUP 4-China's frail Q2 GDP growth raises urgency for more policy support

July 17, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakens at home and abroad, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity. Chinese authorities face a daunting task in trying to keep the economic recovery on track and putting a lid on unemployment, as any aggressive stimulus could fuel debt risks and structural distortions. Gross domestic product grew just 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, versus analysts' expectations...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter