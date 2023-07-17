Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, wife drop over $1.7M to Biden's reelection bid

A former Disney CEO and his wife recently donated more than $1.7 million to a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Biden’s campaign, despite their deep ties to China. Biden’s campaign announced on April 25 that former Disney and DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg would serve as one of its national co-chairs. Two days later, on April 27, the Biden Victory Fund, the campaign’s joint fundraising vehicle, received a donation totaling $889,600 from Katzenberg’s wife, Marilyn, according to Federal Election Commission records. A day later, on April 28, the Biden Victory Fund received a $889,600 donation from Katzenberg himself. Katzenberg...