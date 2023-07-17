WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the United States was making good progress in bringing inflation down and she did not expect the U.S. economy to enter into a recession. Yellen, speaking to Bloomberg TV from India during a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, said slower growth in China could spill over to other economies, but the U.S. economy was on "a good path" to reducing inflation while the labor market remained strong. "For the United States, growth has slowed, but our labor market continues to be quite strong. I don't...