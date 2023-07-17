Earnings season, China's deflation risks, SEC's Gary Gensler: 3 Things

Associated Press Elton John briefly testified Monday for the defense at Kevin Spacey 's sexual assault trial as the actor's lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed the Oscar winner aggressively grabbed his crotch while driving to the singer's summer ball. John appeared in the London court by video link from Monaco after his husband, David Furnish, testified that Spacey did not attend the annual party at their Windsor home the year the accuser said he was attacked. One of the alleged victims said he was driving Spacey to the White Tie & Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005...