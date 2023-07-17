Turbines and tactics: A deep dive into India's jet engine development ambitions

Countries worldwide are realising the immense importance of investing in critical defence technology. National security, global positioning, and economic vitality are intertwined, and a strategic investment in defence technology serves to strengthen each of these elements. Consider the case of Israel. Small in size but significant in its strategic positioning, Israel has systematically and consistently invested in its defence technology over the years. The payoff has been remarkable. Israel has not just fortified its own defences, but has emerged as a commanding force in the global defence export arena. As the philosopher Sun Tzu stated in his timeless work The...