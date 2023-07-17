Heat wave forecast to spread and Murdaugh boat crash settlements: Morning Rundown

A summer heat wave is expected to hit dangerous levels. In a “warfare against renters,” as one person put it, many homeowners are fighting the push for affordable housing. And get a bite-sized look at the Korean corn dog craze sweeping the country. Here’s what to know today. An unrelenting heat wave spreads farther into the U.S. Get ready for another week of summer heat. The heat wave that left a swath of the U.S. suffering through triple-digit temperatures is expected to move eastward starting today, National Weather Service forecasters said, and those high temperatures are expected to continue through...