Stock market today: Asian shares extend losses after China reports lower growth than expected

July 18, 2023
TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as optimism over a Wall Street rally was countered by worries about the Chinese economy. Shares rose in Tokyo but fell in most other regional markets. Hong Kong’s benchmark lost nearly 2% as it reopened after a weather related closure on Monday. On Monday, China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than most economists had expected. Its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions has fallen short of forecasts. That has helped to limit inflation globally but it also is hindering a main engine of growth for the world...
