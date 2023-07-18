Kerry upholds U.S.-China ‘stability’ in symbolic Beijing visit

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and China's Premier Li Qiang attend a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 18, 2023. Florence Lo | Afp | Getty Images BEIJING — In the third high-level U.S. official visit to China in about a month, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry emphasized efforts to stabilize the bilateral relationship. "Now we're in a place where because of the efforts of President Biden and President Xi to try to stabilize the relationship, we can now I hope, make progress between now and the meeting in the UAE, in...