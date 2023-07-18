On Gulf tour, Japan's PM secures energy ties as China’s influence grows

July 18, 2023 DUBAI — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ended his Gulf tour from Doha Tuesday with the hope that he secured his country’s relationship with its most important energy suppliers, as competitor China’s influence grows in the region and Japan’s energy resources are threatened by geopolitics. Kishida concluded a trip Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar on Tuesday. Japan, which already depends on the Middle East for more than 90% of its oil supply, has suffered from the global economic impact of Russia's war on Ukraine that has led to less reliable sources of energy...