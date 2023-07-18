Assassin's Creed Jade Beta Begins In August

Ubisoft has announced that a closed beta for Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile entry in the franchise, will begin on August 3. The beta will be available on Android and iOS devices, and registration is now available through the game's official website. While Ubisoft hasn't revealed what content fans can expect to try out in the beta, the publisher did mention a few more details about the game and its place in the overall Assassin's Creed timeline. Set in the third century BC and during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China, players will take on...