DoD Partners Call for Central Database for Training Military AI

A tech industry leader and military AI experts testifying before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday said the US Department of Defense urgently needs to streamline its lagging data collection practices if it wants to maintain its lead in the global AI arms. Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, who was among three witnesses testifying Tuesday, told the lawmakers he believed “data is the ammunition in an AI war.” The hearing explored the top barriers believed to be preventing the DoD from rapidly adopting and deploying AI on the battlefield amid a surge in private-sector AI hype. Wang, whose firm...