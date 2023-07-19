The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Factbox: A look at Americans held in the past in North Korea

July 19, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
[1/3] U.S.President Donald Trump speaks to the media next to the Americans released from detention in North Korea, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song and Kim Dong-chul, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier facing disciplinary action crossed into North Korea on Tuesday and was believed to be in North Korean custody, U.S. officials said, creating a fresh headache for Washington in its dealings with the nuclear-armed state. Here are some other Americans held in the past by North Korea. Most were sentenced to years of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter