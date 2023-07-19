Ransomware attackers getting more sophisticated: Canadian Centre for Cyber Security

TORONTO — The head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says ransomware attacks are getting more common and sophisticated, but there's a lot the country could do to better defend itself. "The threat is real, the threat is growing and we can't talk enough about it," said Sami Khoury, whose organization is aimed at providing the federal government with information technology security and foreign signals intelligence. While ransomware attackers used to break into systems and take control, Khoury has now noticed many have changed their methods. Instead of weaseling their way into systems and requesting cash just to give...