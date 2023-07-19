Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street rally despite mixed signals on regional economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street fueled by the frenzy around artificial intelligence. U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices fell. The Asian Development Bank issued an update on regional economies noting that exports have weakened as growth has slowed in China and other major economies. Demand for key technology exports fell sharply, the report by the regional development lender said. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.3% to 18,968.45, partly due to selling of property shares after troubled developer China Evergrande reported its total debts rose in the...