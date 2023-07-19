AI cannot replace spies, UK intelligence chief to say

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's MI6 foreign spy service will detail why Russia is failing to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine and how artificial intelligence will not replace human agents when he delivers a rare public speech on Wednesday. Richard Moore, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service will also talk about a recent wave of "Russian imperialism" in Africa and how other countries such as Iran are fuelling further conflict in Ukraine when he makes only his second major speech since taking on his job in 2020. He will be speaking in Prague because...