Tifco Hotel Group secures €11m from sale of Crowne Plaza Dundalk

The Crowne Plaza Dundalk occupies a high-profile trading location off the M1 motorway and is just 2.5km from Dundalk's town centre The Tifco Hotel Group has secured about €11 million from the sale of the Crowne Plaza Dundalk to East Coast Catering Ireland Ltd. The Crowne Plaza Dundalk briefly comprises 129 guest bedrooms and suites along with nine meeting rooms, conference facilities, a gym, a rooftop restaurant on its 13th floor, a bar/restaurant and coffee bar at ground-floor level, and a 160-space surface car park. The hotel benefits from strong corporate demand thanks to its location just off the M1...