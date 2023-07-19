The global cloud market is booming, and these two giants are dominating it

According to new figures from Gartner, the infrastructure-as-a-service sector of the global cloud market, which is now valued at more than $120 billion, grew by 30% last year. The sector reportedly grew from an already healthy $92.8 billion in 2021 to $120.3 billion in 2022, representing a 29.7% increase despite the slowdown in growth that many companies experienced toward the end of 2022 due to tough economic headwinds. Of the $120 billion, an estimated $74 billion is attributable to just two dominating companies: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. AWS and Azure account for huge cloud spends Together, Amazon...