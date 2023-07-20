UK’s mission to become ‘global power in space’ back on track, ministers say

B ritain’s mission to become a “global power in space” is back on track after the first meeting of the Government’s reignited space council, ministers have said. The National Space Council, which aims to co-ordinate all aspects of the UK’s space strategy, met for the first time since its reinstatement. It was set up in 2020 to provide ministerial leadership on developing the UK’s space sector but was disbanded under the Liz Truss government. The UK is perfectly placed, whether geographically, economically or as a product of our world-class skills base, to be not only a European leader but a...