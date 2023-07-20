Jobs data weighs on ASX as traders up rate bets

BHP Group, which accounts for about 10 per cent of the index, also weighed on the market after it published weaker production guidance for the 2024 financial year than many analysts had expected. That dragged on the mining giant’s share price, and it closed down 0.1 per cent to $44.62 despite a rally in the price of iron ore. The June quarter results showed that BHP’s most important division had also sold less Australian iron ore in the past three months than forecast. The miner sold 71.1 million tonnes of iron ore in the June quarter, below the 73 million...