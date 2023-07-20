The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

K-pop’s biggest music label HYBE looks to lift language barrier with AI

July 20, 2023
In a dimly lit recording studio in Seoul, producers at the K-pop music label that brought the world hit boy group BTS are using artificial intelligence to meld a South Korean singer’s voice with those of native speakers in five other languages. The technology enabled HYBE, South Korea’s largest music label, to release a track by singer MIDNATT in six languages – Korean, English, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese in May. Some K-pop singers have released songs in English and Japanese in addition to their native Korean, but applying the new technology for a simultaneous six-language release is a global...
