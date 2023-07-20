TikTok most popular source for news among teenagers, Ofcom research finds

TikTok is now the most popular single source of news for teenagers in the UK, according to research by Ofcom. The media regulator found that the video-sharing app is used by 28% of 12 to 15-year-olds for finding out about current affairs, a higher proportion than any other platform. YouTube and Instagram are joint second, with both used by 25% of those in the age group for the purpose, according to the regulator's News Consumption In The UK 2022/23 report. It comes as the internet increasingly replaces traditional print media as a news source among the general public. Some 68%...