Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Hits 2023 Highs; Tesla Skids Late On These Elon Musk Comments

Dow Jones futures edged higher overnight, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell modestly. Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) headlined earnings Wednesday night. X The stock market rally closed off Wednesday's best levels, but the major indexes finished in positive territory after hitting fresh 52-week highs in the market. Market breadth was strong once again, but a number of leading stocks erased gains or reversed lower. The Nasdaq remains extended. Apple (AAPL) hit a record high Wednesday on a Bloomberg report that it's built an internal generative AI chatbot for its employees, known as Ajax. AAPL stock backed off...