Tencent's low-profile founder praises China's new support for private firms

July 20, 2023
Pony Ma, the low-profile founder of Tencent, on Thursday published an article in state media praising Beijing's new supportive policies for the private sector, as a shift in tone towards Chinese technology companies continues. His article, published by state broadcaster CCTV, said Tencent was "excited and encouraged" by the government's guidelines, which he described as clear and "highly targeted." The social media and gaming giant would take measures such as increasing independent innovation to implement the spirit of the guidelines, he said. Ma, like many of his founder peers such as Alibaba's unrelated Jack Ma, had in recent years receded...
