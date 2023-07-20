'I was thrown in jail with al-Qaeda terrorists over a £4,000 debt'

"I am being held at the airport. Please don't worry too much," the message read. "I think I will be okay. But who knows?" Kimberley Glendinning won’t forget the moment she read those words. "My heart actually missed a beat," she says, her voice quavering. In September 2022, Kimberley’s husband, Brian, was on his way to a job in Iraq. He’d worked in the oil industry for years, often abroad. She was used to it. So when he left their home in Kincardine, Scotland, she was expecting him to check in during his stopover in Dubai, and again on arrival...