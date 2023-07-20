The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China's Washington envoy warns of retaliation against further US tech curbs

July 20, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
China does not want a trade or tech war but will definitely respond if the United States imposes more curbs on its chip sector, China's ambassador to Washington said on Wednesday. Ambassador Xie Feng told the Aspen Security Forum China did not shy away from competition, but the way it was defined by the United States was not fair. He highlighted existing U.S. prohibitions on Chinese imports of equipment to make advanced chips. "This is like ... restricting the other side to wear outdated swimwear in a swimming contest, while you yourself (are) wearing a Speedo," he said. Xie referred...
