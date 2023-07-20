As lab-grown meat hits menus, the next investor hurdle is scaling

[1/2] A view shows a cooked piece of cultivated chicken breast created at the Upside Foods plant, where lab-grown meat is cultivated, in Emeryville, California, U.S. January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Cell-cultivated meat companies could receive new investment since U.S. regulators cleared the product's sale last month, but the sector must scale up and lower costs to seriously challenge conventional meat, said investors and major food companies. Several startups have developed the technology to grow meat from harvested animal cells, hoping to court meat-eaters seeking a more environmentally friendly option and vegans or vegetarians...