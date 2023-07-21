Barryroe’s countdown; stalling house completions; and where have all the cheap flights gone?

The New Bridge in Ronda, near Malaga in Spain this week. Could the era of cheap flights to the region be ending? Photograph: Jorge Guerrero/AFP Barryroe Offshore Energy’s efforts to raise emergency funds from large shareholders to keep the oil explorer afloat are currently set to come up short, with only days to go before an extraordinary general meeting about liquidation, according to sources. Joe Brennan explains that the company wants to pursue legal action against Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan over his refusal of a permit for work on its key prospect. Estate agents and valuers expect housing...