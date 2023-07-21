Chinese Hackers Breach Emails of US Envoy to Beijing, Nicholas Burns: Report

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ email account was breached by hackers with ties to Beijing in an espionage operation, according to an explosive report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday. It is believed that the cyberattack might have compromised hundreds of thousands of individual U.S. government emails. The report also revealed that Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, was among the victims of the broader spying operation recently disclosed by Microsoft, as stated by individuals familiar with the matter. When questioned about the alleged breach of the email accounts belonging to Ambassador Burns...