Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature could add $20 billion a year in revenue, Gene Munster says

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, waves during a news conference to mark the company's delivery of the first batch of electric cars to Chinese customers in Beijing April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer Tesla's FSD software could bring major gains to the company's revenue, Gene Munster said. If Tesla licenses out the technology and lowers the price, that could add up to $20 billion a year. Shares slid 8% on Thursday as investors digested the firm's lower profit margins for the second quarter. Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" feature is a big deal for the company's stock, and the technology has the potential...