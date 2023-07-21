Intuitive Surgical beats on Q2 profit and revenue thanks to pent-up demand

(Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, boosted by a rise in total procedures volume of its surgical robot da Vinci. Shares of the company, however, fell about 5% to $329 in extended trading Friday. "This is a very typical ISRG quarter where they beat the Street on procedures and systems but expectations on the buyside were simply higher than that," said BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman. Medical device makers expect a spurt in demand for elective procedures this year as pandemic-driven restrictions as well as hospital staffing shortages have eased, helping...