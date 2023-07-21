Forty stocks BofA thinks will benefit the most from the green energy transition. Plus, a billionaire investor’s advice on how to profit from AI

BofA Securities analyst Dimple Gosai has detailed the incredible success of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in generating investment in clean energy and identified 40 investment opportunities, including Canadian companies, that will benefit most as the transition gains steam. In a research note this week, Ms. Gosai credits the IRA with motivating 270 new clean energy products and US$130-billion in new investment. Planned additions to renewable energy generation amounts to 25 gigawatts of capacity, enough to power 22 million homes. Despite the surge in activity, clean energy investment portfolios like ETFs have underperformed. The analyst attributes this to the...