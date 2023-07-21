FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs

Lawyers from FTX sued Bankman-Fried on Thursday seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in what the company alleged were stolen funds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo July 21 (UPI) -- FTX lawyers filed a lawsuit against the failed cryptocurrency exchange's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged stolen funds. The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reclaim millions of dollars in funding that the company's lawyers allege Bankman-Fried as well as other executives at FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh stole from the company. Advertisement The lawsuit accused Bankman-Fried and...