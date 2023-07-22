Massive Windows 11 Insider update adds modern File Explorer

What you need to know Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 22621.2050 and Build 22631.2050 to Insiders in the Beta Channel. The update includes a gigantic change log full of new features and improvements, including a modernized File Explorer, support for Dynamic Lighting, and improvements to Windows Ink. Build 22621.2050 has new features off by default and Build 22631.2050 has new features enabled. Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel have a pair of builds available. Windows 11 Build 22621.2050 (new features off by default) and 22631.2050 (new features on by default) both shipped today. The update brings a massive number...