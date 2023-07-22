Bolivia's lithium reserves are even larger than it thought

Bolivia officially has the largest lithium reserves in the world, according to the country’s president Luis Arce. Arce confirmed yesterday (July 20) that Bolivia’s reserves of the valuable metal increased from 2 million tons to 23 million tons after extensive geological studies of the Coipassa and Pasto Grandes salt flats. The discovery is a turning point for the economy of the landlocked South American country. Discussing the updated data in an interview with Bolivia TV (link in Spanish) , the country’s deputy minister of alternative energy Álvaro Arnés made it clear that Bolivia intended to make the best of it...