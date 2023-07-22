The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

CIA Chief William Burns Gets a Cabinet Seat, Biden Showers Praise on Spymaster

July 22, 2023
President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has invited CIA Director William Burns to sit on the cabinet, a mostly symbolic elevation that recognized the US spymaster’s broader role in the administration. Biden praised Burns for providing him “clear, straightforward analysis that prioritizes the safety and security of the American people." “Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges — from tackling Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, to managing responsible competition with the People’s Republic of China, to addressing the opportunities and risks of emerging technology," Biden said. Biden’s action...
