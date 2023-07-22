China Delivering 'Kind of Military Equipment' to Russia: French Diplomat

French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor said China was delivering items to Russia that could be used as military equipment that in turn could be used in its war in Ukraine. “There are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do," said Emmanuel Bonne during a rare public address Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, which is being broadcast. When asked what he was referring to, he said it was the delivery of “kind of military equipment". “As far as we know, they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia," he added....