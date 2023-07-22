Match Report & Highlights

Georgia Stanway's retaken first-half penalty was enough for England to edge past impressive tournament debutants Haiti 1-0 in their Women's World Cup opener. In a dramatic opening 45 minutes, England had a first penalty appeal dismissed by VAR. The technology was called upon again soon after as the Lionesses were awarded a spot-kick after Batcheba Louis' handball. Stanway's initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Kerly Theus - sparking a big celebration from her team-mates - but VAR spotted that she was off her line. The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken, and Stanway expertly dispatched her second effort. It...