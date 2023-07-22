Text size Volkswagen is preparing an assault on the American SUV market, with Atlas driving the plans. “The Atlas is the car we built for the U.S.,” says Andrew Savaas, chief sales and marketing officer for VW North America. “The Atlas nameplate, including the Atlas Cross Sport, is our biggest seller here and our most profitable vehicle.” The midsized crossover Atlas offers three rows and the Cross Sport version two. The twins were launched, primarily for the U.S. and China (where it’s called the Teramont), in 2017. Domestic production, then and now, is at the company’s Chattanooga, Tenn., plant, which...