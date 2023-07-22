Restaurant takes pride in Chandrayaan-3 mission with 'rocket-like dosa', internet impressed

Indians always find a way to exhibit their national pride and happiness through their art. Talking about that, a restaurant recently showcased its culinary skills by preparing a special rocket-like dosa as an ode to the recent lunar exploration mission of Chandrayaan-3. The clip shows a waiter bringing along a large treat of dosa that resembles a spacecraft. An additional heart-shaped dosa is placed on top. As another waiter serves chutneys and sambhar to pair with the most sought-after South Indian dish. The thoughtful gesture puts an ecstatic smile on the receiver’s face. Launched on 14 July, the mission is...