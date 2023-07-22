North Korea fires missiles amid silence over US soldier This is the second time this week that North Korea has shot missiles into the sea. It comes as Pyongyang remains mum about a US soldier who crossed into the North. news News North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its west coast, South Korea's military officials said Saturday. The incident appeared to be in protest of the US docking of a nuclear submarine in South Korea earlier this week. What do we know so far? South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the latest launches were detected beginning...